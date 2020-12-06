Paul Robbins
September 22, 1934 - December 4, 2020
Troy, Illinois - Paul A Robbins born September 22nd 1934 passed away at his home in Morningside of Troy in Illinois.
Paul was formerly of Caseyville, IL. He was a passionate fisherman and a member of the Bass Masters. He also served as a volunteer fireman at Hollywood's Heights Fire Department. Paul retired as a sheet metal worker out of local # 268 in Caseyville IL. He had a true passion for fishing, yard work, and singing silly songs, with the Mickey Mouse theme being one of his favorites. He will be loved and missed by many, to know him was to love him.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Robbins; his first wife Catherine "Katy" (nee) Coleman Robbins, his second wife, Beverly (nee Wood) Robbins; his brothers, John and Wesley Robbins; and brother in law, Thomas Jenkins.
Paul is survived by his sisters, Leanna Jenkins, Garnita (Elmer) Gravot, Joyetta (Fred) Lusardo, Frances Haney; his children, Randy (Debbie) Robbins, Cindi Robbins Uhter, Danny (Tracy) Robbins, and Terry (Lisa) Robbins; grand children, Jessa Springer, Jed Robbins, Rachel Robbins, Catherine (Casey) Harrington, Joshua Giedeman, Danielle Harper, Alicia Robbins, Brock Robbins, Lucas Robbins, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Memorials in Paul's honor may be made to National Kidney Foundation
30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016 or https://www.kidney.org/donation
Private funeral services and burial is to take place at Lake View Funeral Home 5000 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208