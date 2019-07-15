Paul Robinson Paul D. Robinson, 83, of Swansea, Illinois, born January 17, 1936 in Granite City, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Belleville, Illinois. Paul was a faithful member of the Union United Methodist Church in Belleville. He was a former member of the Carpenter's Union Local 169 and helped construct many area buildings and the Poplar Street Bridge. He was a 3rd degree Mason and a member of the St. Clair Lodge #24 A.F & A. M. in Belleville. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies and the Order of the Eastern Star, Lodge 697. He loved woodworking and spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoying traveling with his wife, Edith and visited every state in the Continental United States. He was loving and generous family man, who will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Grace, nee Charlton, Robinson; his siblings, Owen "Bucket" Robinson and Betty Young; a nephew, James Young; sisters-in-law, Marie Henna and Roberta Robinson; and brothers-in-law, George Edwards and Carlos Henna. Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Edith L Robinson, nee Cundiff, of Swansea, Illinois, his daughters, Mary, E. Duncan, of Swansea, Illinois, Elizabeth "Beth (Ronald) Kennon, Swansea, Illinois and Paula J. (Joe) Burch, of Millstadt, Illinois; his grandchildren, Ronda Bailey, Justin Kennon, Rebecca "Becky" (Kent) James, and Joseph Burch; four great grandchildren, Austin P. (Sabrina) Bailey, Logan J. Bailey, Gavin B. James, and Grant R. James; a great-great grandson, Colten Bailey; his siblings, Opal Edwards and Keith (Wilma Jo) Robinson; his loyal dog, Cody; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the . Condolences may also be expressed online atwww.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois and from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois with Pastor Harvey Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 15, 2019