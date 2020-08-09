1/1
Paul Rusnack
Paul Rusnack Paul A. Rusnack, MD, of Belleville, IL, born January 1, 1933, in Trenton, NJ, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital of COVID pneumonia. He was the only child of Paul and Sophie Rafalowski Rusnack who preceded him in death. His father passed away when Paul was 13 years old. His mother's goal was to provide him with an education. He grew up in Trenton, NJ, attending Trenton Catholic High School, and then earned his undergraduate degree at St. Francis College in Loretto, PA. He received his medical degree from Saint Louis University in 1959. After completion of his four-year pathology residency program at Saint Louis University, he then served as Director of the 5th Army Medical Laboratory in St. Louis, MO. In 1966 he began his professional career as a certified clinical pathologist at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL, until retirement in 1998. He was a member of St. Henry's Parish for 27 years. He was a member of the St. Clair County Medical Society, and a member of the Belleville Rotary Club. His cherished group of friends were his constant golf partners. When golf was no longer possible, he enjoyed the company of his card playing friends. He was an avid Cardinal baseball fan even before he moved to St. Louis and married the love of his life. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Margo Pezolt Rusnack, whom he married on June 8, 1959; his two sons, Paul A. Jr. (Beth) Rusnack of Marietta, GA, and Joseph A. Rusnack of Belleville, IL; his three daughters, Renee (Brian) Schnelker of St. Louis, MO, Jeannine Miller of East Bend, NC, and Denise (Chris) Moffett of O'Fallon, IL; four grandchildren, Eric and Nicole Schnelker, and Sophie and Andrew Moffett; two brothers-in-law, Lambert Padberg and Norman (Adela) Pezolt; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne (Jerry) Billa. Memorials may be made to St. Francis College, Loretta, PA, the Smile Train, or to the Catholic Urban Programs. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Funeral and burial will be private because of the COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. There will be a future celebration of Paul's Life when it is safe to gather.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
