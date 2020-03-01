Home

Paul Scholz

Paul Scholz Paul J. Scholz, 82, of Belleville, IL, born June 16, 1937, in St. Louis County, MO, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Scholz was a history teacher for Cahokia Unit School District #187 before his retirement. He was a member of the American Federation of Teachers and the International Education Agency. He was a sports fan and especially enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Paul enjoyed fishing in earlier years and art museums. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Margarete, nee Striegan, Scholz. Surviving are two sons, Matthew Scholz and John Scholz both of Belleville; two brothers, Karl Jr. (Peggy) Scholz of Springfield, MO, and John P. (Cynthia) Scholz of Springfield, MO; a sister, Susan (Frank) Carnahan of Springfield, MO; nieces and nephews, Carl Jr., Becky, Ann, Emily, Michael, Andy and Steven; a longtime friend, Sue; and many other close friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: According to Paul's wishes, his body was donated to science.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
