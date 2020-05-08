Paul Schreier
SCHREIER- Paul W. Schreier, 89, of Moro, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive thru visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy. We ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
9:30 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Graveside service
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
