SEGELHORST- Paul Segelhorst died on July 30, 2020. A visitation will be held at the St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy on August 5, 2020 from 5-8pm. and on August 6 from 12-1pm . Due Covid-19 virus and by executive order of the Governor, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid hugs and handshakes. Private funeral services will be held form the St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the St. Salvator Lutheran Church's Facebook page.



