Paul Seibert Paul A. Seibert, 89, of Belleville, IL, born February 28, 1931, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Mr. Seibert was the Superintendent of Maintenance for the St. Clair County Highway Department before his retirement. He was a St. Clair County Board Member and served as a City of Belleville Alderman for 39 years. Paul was a member of Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, and a member of the Masonic Ainad Temple. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dixie M. Seibert, nee Johnson, whom he married on January 12, 1953, and who died on February 7, 2017; a daughter, Debra "Debi" Jo McWhorter; a son in infancy, Paul Seibert III; his parents, Paul A. and Arlene E., nee Klemme, Seibert;and a brother, Edward Seibert. Surviving are four children, Tammie Daesch, Rick (Linda) Seibert, Rhonda (Frank) Busby, and Mark (Beth) Seibert; a son-in-law, David McWhorter; nine grandchildren, Ray Daesch, Jared Griffin, Rickey Seibert, Colin Busby, Austin Seibert, Logan Seibert, Amanda Brumley, Nellie Busby, and Lenore Busby; seven great-grandchildren, Luke Daesch, Colton Seibert, Faith Nichols, Chloe Greenwood, Jackson Brumley, Reed Hurt, and Ian Spencer; and a sister, Marlene Bruehl. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Service: Private family services will be held at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.