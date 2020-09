TOENJES - Paul Louis Toenjes, 72, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Visitation will be, at Thursday, September 24, 2020, 9:30-11:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Mass to begin at 11:30 am. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Lawlor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



