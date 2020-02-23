Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Becker


10/12/1923 - 02/20/2020
Send Flowers
Paul W. Becker Obituary
BECKER- Paul W. Becker, 96, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, October 12, 1923, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bethesda Southgate in Saint Louis, MO. Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church-Belleville, with Father Christopher Anyanwu and Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating Interment will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -