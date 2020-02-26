Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Paul W. Becker


10/12/1923 - 02/20/2020
Paul W. Becker Obituary
Paul Becker Paul W. Becker, 96, of Belleville, IL was born Friday, October 12, 1923, in Belleville, IL and died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Bethesda Southgate in Saint Louis, MO. Paul was a retired machinist who worked for Cerro for 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL, St. Clair Amateur Radio Club, and VFW. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy as a SeaBee in the Pacific. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda, nee Schuetz, Becker; daughter, Deborah L. Kenney; parents, John and Elizabeth, nee Heidenreich, Becker; 11 brothers & sisters. Surviving are his son, Kenneth (Nancy) Becker of Saint Louis, MO; sister, Georgia Keel of Cuba, MO; grandchildren, Aaron Kenney, Brian Becker, Glennon (Kim) Becker, Christopher (Jenny) Becker, Kevin (Jamie) Becker; 8 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to The Rose Foundation (Cystic Fibrosis). Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 am from Kurrus Funeral Home for a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Belleville, IL, with Father Christopher Anyanwu and Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
