Paul Winkelmann Paul Winkelmann, age 59, of Belleville, IL, born on March 29, 1960 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence. Paul served in the United States Army and was an over the road truck driver for many years. He loved camping and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, James Paul Winkelman, and his sister, Laura Marie Winkelmann. Paul is survived by his mother, Rita Winkelmann, nee Engelhard; his siblings, Marg (Richard) Thompson of Fairbanks, AK, Carol J. Marriott of Belleville, IL, Mike (Kathy) Winkelmann of Sorento, IL and Tim Winkelmann of Belleville, IL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: A private ceremony and celebration of his life and his salvation will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019