|
|
Paul James Youngbauer Sr. Paul James Youngbauer Sr. 62 of Madison passed June 24, 2019 at 2:15 pm in his home. Paul was born on September 10, 1956 in Tooele ,Utah. to William Louis Youngbauer and Mary Gonzales Youngbauer. He married Della Margaret Lindsey on November 2, 1973 in in Tooele Utah she passed Sept 27, 2017. Pipe cutter at Cardinal Machine and Nipple Works in St. Louis for 42 years Paul is survivied by his children Paul (Melissa) Youngbauer Jr. of Madison, Darla (Shawn) Shaw of Madison, George Youngbauer of Madison and Michelle (Irvin) Medlock of Granite City, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. Brothers Floyd Youngbauer of Salt Lake City, UT and Isaac Youngbauer of Missouri Sisters Henritta Williams of Tooele UT And Shirley Bruemmer of Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded by wife parents 2 brothers and 1 sister granddaughter Tabitha Youngbauer He worked as a pipe cutter at Cardinal Machine and Nipple Works in St. Louis for 42 years Visitation: Friday June 28, 2019 5-9 pm at Thomas Saksa FH Granite City IL Service: Funeral Saturday June 29, 2019 10 am at Thomas Saksa FH Rev. Jessie Tedder Thomas Saksa Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 26, 2019