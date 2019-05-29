|
Paula Downs Paula J. Downs, nee Saltzman, 71, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, July 9, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Paula worked as an office manager for Belleville counseling associates. She was a member of the Towerview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Saltzman; step-father and mother, John and Hazel M. nee Kinglsey, Crooks. Surviving are her Children, Jeff Downs of Swansea, IL, and Lisa M. (Christopher) Huels of Carlyle, IL; 3 grandchildren, Logan Harris, Fallon Huels, Kolten Huels; 2 sister-in-laws, Gloria Barbre, Sandra Burris; dear nephews, many dear friends, and her beloved dog, Sasha. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Association Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10:00 am., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2019