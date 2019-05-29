Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
Paula Downs

Paula Downs Obituary
Paula Downs Paula J. Downs, nee Saltzman, 71, of Belleville, Illinois, born Wednesday, July 9, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Paula worked as an office manager for Belleville counseling associates. She was a member of the Towerview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Saltzman; step-father and mother, John and Hazel M. nee Kinglsey, Crooks. Surviving are her Children, Jeff Downs of Swansea, IL, and Lisa M. (Christopher) Huels of Carlyle, IL; 3 grandchildren, Logan Harris, Fallon Huels, Kolten Huels; 2 sister-in-laws, Gloria Barbre, Sandra Burris; dear nephews, many dear friends, and her beloved dog, Sasha. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Association Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10:00 am., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2019
