Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Paula Gross Paula Ann Gross, nee Neece, 66, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on September 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Paula was born December 27, 1952 in Granite City, IL. She was a secretary for the U.S. government for 25 years before retirement. Paula had a giving heart and contributed to Boys Town and Disabled Veterans Association. She cherished her children and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Georgia (nee Schmidt) Neece. Paula is survived by her children, Elizabeth Long of Belleville, IL, Woodrow J. Gross of Belleville, IL, and Adam (Teagan) Gross of Hecker, IL; former husband/father of her children, Woodrow W. Gross of Belleville, IL; special sister, Peggy Kruckeberg of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Annastacia Long and Cecil Long; and special friend, Grant Pellett. The family of Ms. Gross would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Cedar Ridge Heath and Rehab Center in Lebanon, IL for their love and care during the last months of her life. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com As per Paula's wishes, she will be cremated, and no services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
