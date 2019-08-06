|
Paula Reuss On August 4, 2019 our beloved Mother, Paula K Reuss, nee Brasel passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Over the past few years she has endured several health struggles and is finally at peace. While her children were young, Mom relished in her role as a stay home mother and homemaker and for the past 25 years became known as "The Jewelry Lady" at T.J.Maxx in Fairview Heights, IL. She enjoyed the many friendships she made with her customers over the years and also spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Bessie, nee Weshinskey, Brasel and son, Ryan B. Reuss. Mom is survived by her son, Scott L. Reuss of Belleville, IL, daughters Tamie S. Comley of St. Louis, MO and Julie K. Kelly of Countryside, IL; dear grandchildren Kirsten Reuss, Cameron Reuss, Kelcie Comley, Kaylie Comley, Cara Kelly, Emily Kelly and Luke Kelly; great granddaughter Bailey Jones; brother Ron (Jerry) Brasel of Kirkwood, MO and sister Sue (John) Baine of Thompsonville, IL; and daughter-in law Laura Reuss. Condolences may be made online at kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation: A celebration of life will be held at Kurrus Funeral Home, in Belleville, IL on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 - 6pm. Services: Memorial Service at 6pm with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019