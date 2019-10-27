Home

Paula Wykoff Paula E. Wykoff, nee Meyer, age 76, of Collinsville, IL, born on October 28, 1942 in St. Louis, MO died on October 22, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Edwardsville, IL. She was a cake decorator for Sam's Club in Bridgeton, MO, and for other various bakeries. Paula was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Collinsville, IL. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Arnos and Thelma Meyer, nee Jones; her brother, David Meyer who was killed in Vietnam; and her niece, Danette Salter; She is survived by her husband, Charles Wykoff; her brother, Kenneth (Donna) Meyer of Peachtree City, GA; her step-children, Debra (Larry) Dunlap of Caseyville, IL, Kim Wykoff of Caseyville, IL, Donna Wykoff of Caseyville, IL, Julie (Robert) Viviano of St. Jacob, IL and Charles Fiscus of Mulberry Grove, IL; 10 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; her nephews, David (Shannon) Meyer and Steve (Christy) Meyer; 4 great-nephews; and 2 nieces. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Memorials may be sent to Vitas Hospice, 5110 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226. No services will be held at this time.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019
