Pauline Edwards Pauline Edwards, 79, of Swansea, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Senior Community Center on March 6, 2020. Pauline was born October 11, 1940 in Lawrence, MA. The daughter of Joseph and Alice (Lancaster) Fawcett. She married Dewayne Edwards on January 8, 1960 in Centralia, IL. Pauline was a stay at home mother and later worked for Dr. Donald Kamm until her retirement. She was a member of St. Teresa, Belleville, IL and Holy Family in Decatur, IL. Pauline loved spending time with her daughter and friends, volunteering at the Shelter Shop, planning vacations and enjoyed time with her special dog, Ladybug. Surviving is her daughter, Marybeth Edwards of Swansea, IL. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dewayne Edwards. A special thank you to Ann Morris, Swansea, IL and all of the family & friends that took their time to call, visit and send cards. Donations in Pauline's honor may be made to The Shelter Shop, 19 Bellevue Park Plaza, Belleville, IL 62226 or Gateway Pet Guardians, 725 N 15th St, East St Louis, IL 62205. Feel free to go online and express condolences, share stories and offer words of encouragement at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: A visitation will be held at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223 on Friday, March 13. 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am. Service: A memorial service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at 11:30, immediately following the visitation.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020