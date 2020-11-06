1/1
Pauline Mestel
1929 - 2020
Pauline Mestel
August 30, 1929 - November 4, 2020
Carlyle, Illinois - Pauline M. Mestel, 91, of Carlyle, Illinois, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. She was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on August 30th, 1929.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin B. and Bessie M (Baker) Moore, brother, Richard L. Moore, brother, Ben B. Moore, Jr. and son-in-law, Steve Boze.
Pauline is survived by husband, Bert Mestel of Carlyle, Illinois, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, children; Kevin (Brenda) Mestel of Collinsville, Illinois, daughter, Sandy Boze of Griggsville, Illinois, and daughter, Kim (Brian) Metheny of Carlyle, Illinois. She is further survived by grandchildren; Holly, Scott Matt, Eric, Alexis and Katie, six great-grandchildren, and two sisters-in-law; Merle and Laverne.
Pauline was an Executive Secretary and worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, Illinois. She was active in Collinsville and Belleville Church of the Nazarene. Pauline loved fishing and camping and cooking. She also loved singing in church and was a member of the Collinsville Chorale.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, November7th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Funeral will be at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
