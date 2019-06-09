|
|
|
PAULINE MOORE- Pauline M. Moore, 91, of Collinsville and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6:51 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 9, 2019
