Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Buck Road Cemetery
Maryville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Moore


1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Pauline Moore Obituary
PAULINE MOORE- Pauline M. Moore, 91, of Collinsville and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6:51 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.