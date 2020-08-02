SURAUD- Pauline Suraud, age 87 of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of DuBois, IL, born July 23, 1933 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be 9 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. following the visitation with Rev. John Shank officiating along with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery, DuBois, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store