Pauline Suraud
SURAUD- Pauline Suraud, age 87 of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of DuBois, IL, born July 23, 1933 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be 9 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. following the visitation with Rev. John Shank officiating along with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery, DuBois, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Chapel Hill Cemetery
