Pearl Forguson Pearl Forguson, 95, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born August 30, 1923 in Lonedell, Missouri, a daughter of the late James. Elmer and Stella Ann (Turnbull) Greenlee. She married Garnet Edward Forguson on June 29, 1940 in Granite City and he passed away October 9, 1986. Pearl and her late husband had owned and operated a market in Granite City for several years. She had also worked for Centerre Bank and Trust in St. Louis with 15 years of service in the distribution department. She was a faithful member of City Temple Assembly of God Church in Granite City where she had assisted with years of funeral luncheons and many other activities. She had served as a Den Mother with the Boy Scouts, enjoyed working geneology and was a talented seamstress. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and will be remembered for the love as a mother and grandmother. She is survived by six children and their spouses, Edward and Pat Forguson of The Villages, Florida, David and Linda Forguson of Granite City, Daniel and Anita Forguson of Troy, Dale and Nor Forguson of Collinsville, Sheree and Greg Moutria of Edwardsville and Doug and Connie Forguson of St. Louis; sixteen grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Gail Forguson; seven brothers, twin, Milford Murl Greenlee, James Greenlee, Harold Greenlee, Frederick Greenlee, David Greenlee, Delmer Greenlee and Elmer Greenlee; five sisters, Beulah Stovall, Thelma Stoval, Rebecca "Addie" Gregory, Hazel Greenlee and Helen Greenlee. Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice of Belleville or to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m -12 noon. Funeral: will follow visitation at 12 noonat the funeral home with Chaplain Brad Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill



