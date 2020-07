MUSIELAK- Pearl Beatrice Musielak, 101 of Oakdale, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Concord Cemetery in Rice with Rev. Roger Long officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville.



