|
|
Pearlene Johnson Pearlene Vonzetta Johnson, 82, of East St. Louis, IL passed away April 30, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Pearlene worked in the accounting department at the downtown St. Louis Famous-Barr department store for forty plus years. She leaves to cherish her memories, nephews, Norbert Johnson, Atlanta, GA; Daylan Green, Las Vegas, NV; Albert Rumph, Jr., Atlanta, GA; nieces, Sylvia Coldon, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Bridgette Blandon, St. Louis, MO; Tunisia (Bobby) Smith, Belleville, IL; Whitney Tooks, Belleville, IL; Robynne (John) Garrett, Lineville, AL; three great nieces, Rayven Garrett, Deana Smith , Marquis Smith, and one great nephew Jayden Garrett. Service: Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday May 18, 2019 at Shiloh AME Church, East St. Louis, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019