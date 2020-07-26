1/1
Peggy Dauderman
Peggy Dauderman Peggy Ruth (Keppel) Dauderman, aged 82, most recently of Rising Sun, IN, died July 21, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1937 in Coulterville, IL, the daughter of the late John Sr. & Goldie (Huff) Keppel. She married Lloyd J. (Bud) Dauderman in 1968 in St. Louis, MO and they made their home for most of their lives together in Millstadt, IL. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2007. She is survived by three children: Jill E. Biermann and husband, Robin of Nashville, IL, Lloyd A. Bollmann and wife, Carol of Steeleville, IL, and Shelley L. Dauderman and husband Chris Smith, of Rising Sun, IN.; 5 grand children: Kaitlyn Biermann, Andrew Biermann, Jessica Bollmann, Rylee Bollmann, and Audrey Smith; one great-grand child; and a sister, Marjorie C (Keppel) Edwards. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William A. Bollmann; her brother, John P. Keppel Jr.; and her sister, Dorothy M (Keppel) Bilderback. Instead of flowers or cards, the family requests those in the Millstadt area wishing to express their sympathy make a donation to either the Millstadt Food Pantry or the Millstadt Historical Society in Peggy's name. If you're not near Millstadt, IL and would like honor Peggy, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association @ lbda.org in her name.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
