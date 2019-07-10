Home

PEGGY DIAZ- Peggy R. Diaz (nee Sutton), age 70, of Collinsville, IL, passed away July 9, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. In fulfillment of her wishes there will be no Visitation. She has chosen to donate her body to Washington University School of Medicine. Memorial Mass will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am at S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019
