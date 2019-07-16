Peggy Diaz Peggy R. Diaz, nee Sutton, age 70, of Collinsville, IL, born August 12, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1:13 a. m. at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. She retired from Collinsville Unit 10 School District in 2004 after more than 30 years as an elementary school teacher. Peggy was a member of S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and was very active and involved in many church, educational and civic organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Annamae (nee Roedersheimer) Sutton. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Dennis Diaz of Collinsville, IL, two daughters, Alyson (Andrew) Kleine of Collinsville, IL and Cortney (Matthew) Schraut of St. Louis, MO, one brother, Donald (Shari) Sutton of San Diego, CA and two grandchildren, Anna and Joseph Schraut. In lieu of flowers memorials are strongly encouraged to Second Wind St. Louis (Lung Transplant Assoc.) or the Down Syndrome Assoc. of Greater St. Louis and can be sent to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.acfuneral.com In fulfillment of Peggy's wishes there will be no visitation. She has chosen to donate her body. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at S. S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. Father John Beveridge will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to the ALLAN & CIUFERI FUNERAL HOME, Collinsville

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 16, 2019