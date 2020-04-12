|
Peggy Dierks Peggy Ann, nee Pflasterer, Dierks, 81 of Marissa, IL; born on July 23, 1938 in Belleville; passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Mrs. Dierks retired from Marissa CUSD#40 after 27 years of service. She first started as a cook and in 1980 she became the Superintent secretary. She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir, served on the church board several times in various positions and as well as the Wurstmart committee. She also took care of bookkeeping for Sonshine Corner Commuity Resale Shop. Peggy enjoyed traveling, cooking and was an avid Cardinal's fan. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Edna, nee Heil, Pflasterer. Her youngest son Kevin Todd Campbell. Her dear uncle and aunt William and Lorine Orth. Also preceded by two step-granddaughters. She is survived by her husband Archie "Mike" Dierks. Her devoted son Timothy Campbell of Marissa, IL. Step-daughter Paula (Charles) Dockery. Step-son- Michael (Vicki) Dierks. Seven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ or the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Services: Due to restrictions that are in place during the coronavirus outbreak a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020