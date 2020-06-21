Peggy Hastings Peggy Hastings, 87, of Erin Tenn. Passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Eden Village Retirement Ctr. in Glen Carbon, IL. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Frank K. Hastings, her son George Bilyeu and daughter Tammy Bilyeu. Peggy is survived by her daughter Debra (Ron) Davenport, her son Shane (Loyce) Bilyeu; her grandchildren David (Mary) Davenport, Jeremy Davenport and Jason Bilyeu; her great-grandchildren Kadyn Victor & Kyli Jak Bilyeu. In Accordance to Peggy's wishes we will have a private cremation and she will be laid to rest with her husband Frank & daughter Tammy at Macintosh Cemetery in Erin, Tenn.



