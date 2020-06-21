Peggy Dillon Peggy Jean Dillon, nee Horton, 84, of Belleville, Illinois, went to God on June 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Viva Horton (nee Settlemore), her sisters Dorothy (Byron) Kramer and Nina (Robert) Eaker; her brothers, James (Opel) Horton, George (Esther) Horton, Robert Horton, Thomas Horton, Harry "Mouse" (Barbara Williams) Horton, Earl "Bill" (Sandra) Horton, and Harold Horton; a daughter Bonnie (Dennis) Jones, a son Rick (Linda) Mitchell, and daughter in law, Genie Mitchell. She is survived by her husband, Lee Dillon of Belleville, Illinois, her children, Sandra (Michael) Lada of St. Peters, MO, Daniel (Cheryl) Mitchell of Bonne Terre, MO, Shawn Mitchell of Decatur, IL, Paula (Gregory) Eitzenhefer of Smithton, IL, Kelly (Stephen Mitchell) Arnold of Belleville, IL, Jeffrey Dillon of Belleville, IL and Tracy (Matthew Painter) Dillon of Belleville, IL; a beloved sister Roselyn (Jerry) Burchett of House Springs, MO, son-in-law Dennis Jones, daughter-in-law Linda Mitchell; and sisters-in-law Esther Horton, Barbara Williams and Sandra Horton. Peggy is also survived by 25 grandchildren: Jennifer Petrowske, Angela Johns, Christopher Jones, Jessica Casanover, Savanna Mitchell, Dawn Rankins, Daniel Mitchell, Joshua Mitchell, Jason Mitchell, Caine Mitchell, Shayna Lawler, April Weston, Shawn Cornman, Scott Cornman, James Mitchell, Tosha Wickiser, Ashley Mitchell, Mandy Dillon, Donnie Gonzales, Brittany Rongey, Dale Arnold, Timothy Arnold, Nicholas Dillon, Joshua Painter and Jacob Painter. Peggy also has 25 great grandchildren, all aspects of very special in-laws, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, honorary family members, dear friends and neighbors, with special recognition of Verna Rayburn and Barbara Williams. Peggy had so many special friends and co-workers throughout her life. Peggy passed peacefully and swiftly after declining health in recent months, for which our very sad hearts are grateful to God. She had a fantastic sense of humor, a sometimes embarrassing directness of unfiltered thoughts, a huge heart she shared with everyone she met, and there was never a dull moment around Peggy. She was a fierce defender of those she loved and took no flak from anyone - she was a firecracker. Peggy was an immensely strong woman who endured many heartaches of her own over the years and set a wonderful example of strength despite her pain. She was plain stubborn and spoiled rotten by her family, who placated her affinity for new furniture on a regular basis. Her favorite thing to do was to make her rounds at the local thrift stores and bestow hideous gifts upon her children, those gifts are now priceless. She loved mornings on her porch watching the squirrels play and feeding her birds amongst the many flowers, wind chimes and hummingbird feeders. Peggy was a Christian of the Baptist faith. She was at peace with God at the time of her passing and there is no doubt her many loved ones greeted her beautiful soul into heaven. She is already, and will forever be, very sorely missed. Services: Please check Lake View Funeral Home's Facebook page for information on the live-streamed service.