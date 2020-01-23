|
|
Peggy Leach Peggy L. Leach, nee Howard, 53, of Lenzburg, Illinois, born December 28, 1966, in Centreville, Illinois, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Peggy was a devoted grandmother who loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Hudson and Barbara Ann Howard. Surviving are her husband, Michael Leach; her children, Tim (CJ) Dilbeck, Jr. of Swansea, IL, Beverly Dilbeck of Millstadt, IL, and Nicholas (Dennis) Dilbeck of St. Louis, MO; her mother, Eula Howard of Lenzburg, IL; a brother, Dennis (Kim) Howard of Freeburg, IL; a sister, Dorothy Frazier of Junction City, IL; seven grandchildren, Taye, Brennan, Tim III, KayKay, Brooklyn, Bryce, and TJay; and her family pets that she loved so much. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt,niece, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: In following Peggy's wishes a private cremation will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020