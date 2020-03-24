|
Peggy Mallard Peggy Mallard led an extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and kindness. After fighting a long, hard, yet courageous battle with COPD, her sweet soul moved on from this earth on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In her final days, she was able to be at home where she was surrounded by her family, friends, and grandchildren. Peggy was born in Tacoma, Washington, on November 14, 1955, as Peggy Joann Malmberg, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Cahokia High School in Cahokia, Illinois. Peggy married Mike Mallard on September 1, 1979. Peggy was a wonderful wife and dedicated mother to two girls, Tracy and Sarah. She spent most of their childhood at home with them, ensuring they had a home filled with warmth and love. Once her children were older, she went back to work in the field of cellular phones. She eventually settled at Sappington Cellular in West Belleville for many years, where she made life-long friends out of her co-workers and many of her customers as well. Peggy will forever be remembered for her loving spirit. She exuded joy and kindness in everything she did. Many referred to her as the nicest person they have ever met. She was a very special soul and her loss will be felt by many. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Clarence and Wilma Malmberg; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Jack William and Nell Mallard; sisters-in-law Tina Malmberg, Terri Vice, and Merry Mallard; brother-in-law Jack Mallard; niece, Holly Schmitz; and various aunts, uncles and cousins. Peggy is survived by her husband, Mike Mallard (a retired member of Laborers Local 670 in O'Fallon, IL, and UMWA Local 1820 in Marissa, IL ); her daughters Tracy Hardaway (husband Ben) and Sarah Clouse (husband Jeff and daughters Sophia and Kali); her older sister Karin Schmitz (husband Bobb and son Josh Schmitz); her older brother, David Malmberg (daughters Jennifer Hull, Julie Scott, and Jessica Donovan); brothers-in-law Bill Mallard and Rich Mallard; sisters-in-law Cheryl Trokey and Sue Horne; as well as four beloved grand dogs and many other nieces, nephews, family members and close friends. For those that knew Peggy well, they knew that her granddaughter Sophia fought and won a battle with childhood cancer, thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Louis Children's Hospital. If you wish to honor Peggy's life, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Peggy's memory to one of the following organizations: St. Louis Children's Hospital: https://www.stlouischildrens.org/giving/give or Friends of Kids with Cancer: https://www.friendsofkids.com/donate.html Service: Peggy's final wishes were to have a big celebration of life where all her friends and family could gather to pay their final respects. Unfortunately due to Covid-19, and the state-wide restrictions, the family is saddened to share that there will be no public services for Peggy.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020