Peggy McKinney-Foley Peggy McKinney-Foley, 81, of Belleville, IL, born November 7, 1937, in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Morrow, GA. Peggy was very active in the community. She was a member of the Optimist Club, PSOP, and the Elks Ladies' Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer and a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She spent her life devoted to her family and working various jobs from bookkeeping and banking to volunteering for multiple groups: ISEARCH, CASA, and Teen Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Foley; and her parents, Ernest and Margaret, nee Louth, Glossop. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Mark (Cindy) McKinney, Colleen (Tom) Mory, Eileen Daubach, Karen (Dennis) Warchol, Jay (Sue) McKinney, and Brian (Nancy) McKinney; 15 grandchildren, Ryan, Garrett, Jennifer, Megan, Brett, Jamie, Angela, Sarah, Jessica, Julie, Kristen, Kyle, Allison, Madison, and Nicole; 19 great-grandchildren, Colin, Emmit, Presley, Madison, Jordan, Konnor, Aiden, Landon, Anabelle, Zoe, Wyatt, Chance, Caleb, Christian, Mason, Oliver, Josh, Vanessa, and Zach; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; her best friend, Becky (Wes) Kern-Taylor; and special friends in the Nertz and Poker Club. Memorial contributions in Peggy's honor may be made to the or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019