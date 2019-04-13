Peggy Jo Miller Peggy Jo Miller, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born April 12, 2019 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Herschel and Minnie (Lynch) Thomason. She had workedmany years in several factories and was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge and enjoyed attending Word of Life Church in Granite City. Peggy was a beloved mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many. She spent her days with family watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball, the Ellen show and country westerns. She enjoyed the beautiful things in life and always reminded loved ones to cherish the joy one another brought to each other and to remember forgiveness. She will be remembered for her unconditional love and willingness to help others throughout her life. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and Robbie Bosworth of Granite City and Susan Bridgeman of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Nina, Tina, Crystal, Chad, Deniene, Chantel and Nicole; seventeen great grandchildren; two nieces; a nephew; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Doyle L. Miller; grandson, Craig Bridgeman; two sisters, Georgia Downs and Lucy Hoffman and two brothers, Charles "Brother" Thomason and William "Bill" Thomason. Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019