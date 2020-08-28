1/1
Peggy Wisnesky
Peggy Wisnesky Peggy J. Wisnesky, nee, Rials, age 85, of Staunton, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born on July 28, 1935 in East St. Louis, Il, passed away surrounded by her family in Maryville, IL on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Peggy was a very loving wife, mother and sister and she will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester "Syl" Wisnesky; her daughters, Sandra Wisnesky and Jeana Wisnesky; her parents, William and Daisy, nee Ladd, Rials; her sisters, Jessie Frieberg, Gladys Eschete, and Barbara Jenkins; her brothers, Tommy Rials and Robert Rials; and her son-in-law, Edward Palausky, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Palausky of Maryville, IL and her fur family, Dolly and Lulu. Donations are preferred to the Benld Animal Shelter, Benld, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
