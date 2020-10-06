1/1
Perry Bridges
1943 - 2020
Perry Bridges Perry L. Bridges, age 76, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. Perry was born on December 9, 1943 in Paragould, AR, a son of the late Thurman Bridges and Mae Ruth (Gilbert) Bridges. On December 9, 1995, Perry married Pat Smart, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Perry was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. He started working as a young boy picking cotton in Arkansas. He retired from Wonder Bakery as a maintenance engineer after many years of dedicated service. Perry was a CB radio fan and his CB name was Crawdad. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and he enjoyed fishing, boating, going to casinos and auctions. His greatest joy was the special times he shared with his family. Perry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Perry is survived by his devoted wife, Pat Bridges of Granite City, IL; loving children, Melissa (William) Cherry of Granite City, IL, Kim (Greg Hyde) Bridges of Sullivan, MO and Perry Dale (Sonya) Bridges of Tennessee; dear siblings, Betty Smoot of Arkansas, Mary Jo Mothershed Holzum of Springfield, IL and Larry (Christine) Bridges of Missouri; proud grandfather to Miranda Pryor, Jacob Cherry, Daniel Rebert, Alyssa Rebert, Sydney Rebert, Krystal Bridges and Dale Bridges; one great-grandson; special buddy, Quigley; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: In celebration of his life, a memorial services will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
