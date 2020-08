Or Copy this URL to Share

WILSON - Perry L. Wilson, 58, of Caseyville, IL, departed this life on August 7, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Visitation service was 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Union Full Gospel, 2402 Tudor Avenue, East St. Louis, IL. Service followed at 12:00 p.m. Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation.



