Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
434 Main Street P.O. Box 65
Gainesville, MO 65655
(417) 679-3315
Pete Fourcault

Pete Fourcault Obituary
Pete Fourcault Bales, Carl, 65, of Pontiac, MO, formerly of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away March 20, 2019 at his residence in Pontiac. He was born September 5, 1953 in El Paso, TX, the son of Peter Leo and Ruby Deen (Hamilton) Fourcault. Pete was united in marriage to Kathy Fletcher on April 14, 1973. He was a retired elevator constructor, former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. He was a member of Bubblemasters Dive Club. His hobbies included fishing, boating, camping, golfing and underwater hockey. He and Kathy moved from Pontoon Beach, IL to Pontiac, MO in 2011. He is survived by his wife Kathy; son Stephen and spouse Jennifer, along with their children Seth and Blake; his daughter Marissa and spouse Jason, along with their children Cassie, Kylie and Riley; and one great grandson Aiden. Other survivors include two sisters Connie Hager and family, and Stephanie Phelps and family; step brothers and sisters; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death his parents; and one sister Cindy. Donations may be made there for the Pontiac/Price Place VFD, whose first responders worked so hard to help him. Services: A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Venice Social Club, 4168 IL Hwy 162, Pontoon Beach, IL. Memorial: A local gathering of friends will be held the following Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pontiac Fire Department building next to the Pontiac Post Office, Pontiac, MO. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
