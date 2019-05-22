Peter Bauer Peter Carl "Pete" Bauer, age 77, born on June 9, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL passed away at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Pete served in the United States Army. After working 35 years for Ameren UE, Pete and Marlene relocated to Fairhope, AL where they have called home for the past 20 years. Pete and Marlene loved the serenity of Fairhope. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ann Bauer. Pete is survived by his wife, Marlene Bauer, nee Usher. They were united in marriage on October 9, 1982. He is also survived by his sons, Michael (Kristina) Bauer of Texas, Patrick (Leanne) Bauer of Missouri; his step-daughter Cheryl (Tom) Brink of Florida; step-son Brad (Robin) Usher of Illinois, and step-son Craig (Jill) Usher of Missouri; grandchildren Maddie, Tucker, Mason and Logan Bauer; Megan Dorhauer, nee Bauer and Mackenzie Bauer; Shauna Shin, nee Brink; Zac and Aaron Brink; Courtney and Colin Simmons and Josh Fisher; great-grandchildren Nikki, Kye, and Naomi Shin; brothers Paul and Mark Bauer; sisters, Anna Marie Hart and Mary Bauer and his aunt, Veronica Schutzenhofer. Memorials may be made to the or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Memorial Visitation: Will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial Service: Will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.



