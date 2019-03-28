Peter E. Fellner Peter Fellner, of Sunrise, Florida passed away peacefully on March 15th, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospice with his loving family at his side. Pete met the love of his life, Susie in St. Petersburg, Florida while she was on a family vacation. Susie promptly moved to Florida and the happy couple were married on April 20th, 1963. The almost 56 years of marriage were filled with 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Pete had an unwavering love for his family and found most enjoyment while spending time with them. Some of his favorite memories would be sunning, shelling and talking on the beaches of Sanibel. Gardening in his beautifuly manicured yard. And dinners, dinners were special in Pete's home, they were a time of praying, sharing and celebrating his family. Pete was born in Belleville, Illinois on August 22, 1936. Moved to St. Petersburg, Florida just before high school and completed his schooling years at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he received a Business Degree. Immediately following graduation, Pete began his 40 year career with the Florida based retail store, Burdines. The beautiful people Pete shared his career with truly enriched his life. Although Pete was a true "Burdiner" it was the people that made his professional and personal life complete. Pete is survived by his loving wife Susan, their children, Susan "Tracy" (Richard) Zayas (FL) and granddaughters Kaite (Josh) May and great-grandchildren Stella & Harper, Brittany & Olivia. Kim (Joseph) Nicoletto (FL) and grandsons Joey, Peter & Jake. Peter (Christine) Fellner (TX) and granddaughters Morgan, Kate & Hannah. Also, Pete and Susie's youngest, Melissa Fellner (NM). Pete is survived by his brother Thomas Fellner (Amiee) and previously deceased Catherine (John) Gundlach and Alfonse (Dorcas) Fellner. Pete has a beautiful legacy he has defined for his family and all those that have met him and call him a friend. His example for an absolute love for his family and his Catholic faith are his testament. Funeral: A Mass will be celebrated On Thursday 1:00 PM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary