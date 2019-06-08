Peter Lee Rapp Sr. Peter Lee Rapp, Sr, 72, of Fairview Heights, IL, born January 27, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Anderson Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family. Pete was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. After retiring as a truck driver for over 50 years, Pete took some time to have fun with his wife, Jo. Pete enjoyed life to the fullest; he played hard, but worked even harder. His love of fun and family inspired him to be an active member of the Belleville Gear-Jammers and race go carts at Bedrock. He was a lifetime member of the Belleville Little Devils Football Club and a great friend and neighbor to anyone who needed him. Watching and cheering at his grandchildren's sporting and school events with pride and hope for each of their futures, his days were full of great joy at their accomplishments. Preceded in death by his first wife, Margie, nee Robinson, Rapp; parents, Peter Nicholas Rapp and Florence Rapp Wolf; and mother-in-law, Minnie Paule. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Joanne "Jo", nee Paule, Rapp; sister, Carol Ann (Frank) Zarzecki; five children, Peter L. (Cari) Rapp, Jr., Jason T. (Jana) Rapp, Brandee A. (Dustin) Wiggins, Susan C. Sommer and Elizabeth A. (Brian) Lawinger. As Papa, he relished in the joy of being a grandparent to 11 grandchildren, Carter Rapp, Carson Rapp, Evan Rapp, Brayden Wiggins, Megan Pellegrin, Tucker Fox, Geneva Fox, Sarah Lawinger, Kevin Lawinger, David Lawinger, James Lawinger; and 1 great grandchild, Raymond Fox. Extended loving family includes nephew, Jeff (Robin) Zarzecki; niece, Beth Catanzaro; sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom Strauss) Schutzenhofer and Deborah (Tom) Wolf; and many great nieces and nephews who will always love and remember him. He leaves behind so many friends and, of course, his best friend, John Hankley, who was like his brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Leap's of Love VITAS Hospice Care in memory of his great nephew, Caleb Zarzecki, or Washington University Stoke Research. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Raymond Doussard officiating. Private family interment.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary