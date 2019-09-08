|
|
Peter Stadts CMSgt (retired) Peter F. Stadts, Jr., age 86, passed away at the Cedarhurst Memory Care facility in Breese, Illinois, on 31 August 2019. He was born 5 October 1932 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to Peter F. Stadts, Sr. and Anna Stadts (nee Koval). Pete joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and served his country for over 29 years. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service during the Vietnam War and received many additional commendations throughout his career. Following retirement from military service he continued to serve his country as an Air Force civil service employee at Scott AFB in Illinois and Eglin AFB in Florida. In 1953 Pete married his high school sweetheart, Delphine Marie Skonieczki, and together for the next 56 years they would travel the world while raising five children. Delphine preceded him in death in 2009. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Pete had a passion for serving the Lord. He held numerous ministerial positions and served with the Knights of Columbus in many of the parishes where he lived. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator and eternally reunited with his wife. In addition to his wife, Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Stadts Sr., and Anna Stadts; his brother Andrew Stadts; sisters Caroline Casey and Delores Patterson; and grandson Brent Stadts. Surviving are his children; daughters Ann Marie (John) Foley, and Micheleen (Michael) Verstegen; sons, Peter III and wife Lynne, Paul, and Victor and wife Gretchen; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; his sister, Joanne (Frank) Mucha; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the in Pete's name and will be received at Moss Funeral Home, 535, N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Service: A funeral mass will be held 23 September 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd, Niceville, FL 32578. Pete will be laid to rest with the love of his life, Delphine, at Arlington National Cemetery, in the very near future.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019