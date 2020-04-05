|
Pheba Wright Pheba J. Wright, age 98 of Maryville, IL, born April 7, 1921 in Piggott, AR, was crowned with everlasting life on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was a devoted homemaker, who loved her family dearly, and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Pheba drove a school bus for over 27 years. Her hobbies included collecting and polishing rocks, astronomy, and music. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clement F. Wright, to whom she was married for 42 years; parents, Jesse and Alma nee Dycus Coomer; four brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by her four children: Gary Wright of Maryville, IL, Roger (Darline) Wright of Collinsville, IL, Kevin (Judy) Wright of DuQuoin, IL, and Jane (Bill) Bush of Granite City, IL; 10 grandchildren: Susan (Robert) Sanabria, Scott (Julie) Wright, Stephen Wright, Julie (Andrew) Galloway, Jennifer (Kelly) Scrum, Ronald (Laura) Wright, Christopher (Dee Dee) Wright, Jonathan (Katherine) Wright, Bill (Linda) Bush, Jr., and Jane Ann Bush; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She will forever be cherished by her family. Private family visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Burial will be in Fairland Cemetery, Maryville, ILwith Rev. Tim Lewis officiating. Memorials may be made in Pheba's honor to Liberty Village Garden Court and can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020