I was Deeply Saddened when I saw that Phil had passed! My Deepest Sympathy to His Family, and fellow Friends. I first met Phil during football practice at BTHS in 1965. We soon became friends. Phil was always affable, and a Gentleman! Except on the Football Field. Years later whenever we ran into each other he was always infectiously Cheerful. I’m proud to say I loved Him, and that we were Friends, just like many others. I’ll live with the Great Memories we shared, until we meet again. Sincerely, Jeff Santen

Jeff Santen

Friend