Phillip Biermann
1951 - 2020
Phillip Biermann Phillip Lee Biermann, 69, of Belleville, IL, passed away on July 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Phil was born March 26, 1951 in Sparta, IL, to Oscar J. and Mary Biermann. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. Phil was someone who would dream big and had a larger than life personality. He enjoyed all things sports and was a devoted football, basketball, track and baseball star. He continued to play softball for many years and found great joy in doing so. The only thing he loved more than playing sports was watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Phil was an encourager and believed in his children and grandchildren and constantly showed them. He was happy and full of life despite many of life's great challenges. Phil always had a joke to tell and could always get that sale made. He will dearly be missed by so many. We are sure he will continue to be rooting us all on forever like he always did. Phil was preceded in death by his father, Oscar John Biermann; his mother, Mary Elizabeth, nee Thompson, Griebel; and his step brother-in-law, Ralph Rabe. Surviving are his children, Terica (Andy) English of O'Fallon, IL, and Kyle (Sarah) Biermann of Belleville, IL, the mother of his children, Kathy, nee Wagner, Biermann, whom Phil was married to for 37 years; six grandchildren, R Bennett, Jadeyn, Cortland, Maddox, Paxton, and Emersyn English; his step-father, Ralph Griebel; his step siblings, Kevan (Carol) Griebel, and Renda Rabe; and many cousins, nieces, and a nephew. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: A private family visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Masks will be required. Funeral: Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Masks will be required. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 22, 2020
I wish to send my condolences to Phil's family. We sure had some fun years running around together and going out to dinners. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids.
Laura McGarry
July 22, 2020
I was Deeply Saddened when I saw that Phil had passed! My Deepest Sympathy to His Family, and fellow Friends. I first met Phil during football practice at BTHS in 1965. We soon became friends. Phil was always affable, and a Gentleman! Except on the Football Field. Years later whenever we ran into each other he was always infectiously Cheerful. I’m proud to say I loved Him, and that we were Friends, just like many others. I’ll live with the Great Memories we shared, until we meet again. Sincerely, Jeff Santen
Jeff Santen
Friend
