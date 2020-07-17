Phillip Boide Jr. Phillip E. Boide, Jr. 44, of Lebanon, IL, born July 16, 1975, in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Boide worked as a quality assurance technician at Deli Star, Fayetteville, IL. He loved fishing and camping and Phillip and Sandra both enjoyed the great outdoors. Phillip will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his amazing artistic skills, and his brilliant mind. He had a beautiful heart, was dedicated to his dogs, Saichi and Thunder, and cared for all animals. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vonda Bailey, and J. K. and Lora Boide. Surviving are his wife, Sandra, nee Wiley, Boide; his father, Phillip (Mary) Boide; his mother, Elaine, nee Bailey, (John) Heger; a brother, Christopher Boide; a nephew, Ryan Boide; a step-brother, Alex Deatherage; his grandfather, Ralph Bailey; an aunt, Deborah, nee Bailey, (Joel) West; numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins; and the Renken Family. Memorials may be made to Randy's Rescue Ranch. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Cremation services will follow.