Phillip E. Crum Phillip Crum, 87, of Quincy, IL formerly of Macomb, IL passed away at 6:58 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Blessing Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1932 in Prairie City, IL to Madeline Crum and Patrick Newell. He is survived by one daughter, Sharon L. Karber (Jerry) of Blaine, WA; one half-brother, Richard (Dick) Spencer; three grandchildren Joshua (Carol) Karber, Christopher (Kataya) Karber and Shari (fiancé Alex Nephew) and 8 great grandchildren. He also has 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Jim, Allen, Michael), and two sisters (Ann, Elizabeth). Phil was a proud Veteran of the Navy having served our country for 21 years as a Mineman and Second Class Diver, and retiring as a First Class Petty Officer. His last reenlistment occurred while serving onboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CV-41). He spoke proudly of his service and that of his great nephew, Spencer, who currently serves in the Navy. Phil made friends wherever he was, and he was always loyal to his family. After retiring from the Navy, he took a job as an over the road truck driver. Phil knew every major route and was always willing to provide detailed directions on the best route for people to drive. After retiring a second time, he drove a school bus for Macomb schools. A loyal Cubs fan, he wore his hat with pride around all of the Cardinal fans after he moved to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Phil enjoyed the regular visits of his nephews, Lon Henderson of Danville and Robert Henderson of Lincoln while living at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was always pleased when he received a package of salmon jerky from his daughter, Sharon and always asked his nephews before they came to visit if they would stop and pick up apple fritters and chocolate covered peanuts from the local Casey's. The family is appreciative of the excellent care that he received while residing at the Illinois Veteran's Home and especially the staff of the Markword Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bushnell Post 1422, Illinois Veterans Home, or to Wreaths Across America. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com Visitation: will be held fom10:30-11:30am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Martin - Hollis Funeral Home. Service: Cremation Rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Henderson officiating. Burial of ashes will be held privately in the Good Hope Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, Bushmell, IL.
