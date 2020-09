Or Copy this URL to Share

CONSTANTINOU - Phillip G. Costantinou, 59, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Shrine of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1220 N. 11th St., St. Louis, MO 63106 with Fr. William Hitpas and Fr. Ralph Siefert officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.



