Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Shanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Phillip Jacob Shanahan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Phillip Jacob Shanahan Obituary
Dr. Phillip Jacob Shanahan Dr. Phillip Shanahan, 83, of Caseyville, IL, born on November12, 1935 in Peoria, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Dr. Phillip Shanahan was a Medical Doctor of 54 years. His office was in Creve Coeur, MO. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor, nee Micetich, Shanahan; three brothers; three sisters and friend, Allen Gibson. Surviving are his niece and nephews, Christina Gresham of Tampa, FL, Mark (Debbie) Shanahan of Peoria, IL and Erin (Judy) Shanahan of Peoria, IL; numerous great nieces and nephews; a great great-nephew; friends Richard (Jill) Gibson and Miles Gibson. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Dr. Shanahan's wishes were to be cremated.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.