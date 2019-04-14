|
Dr. Phillip Jacob Shanahan Dr. Phillip Shanahan, 83, of Caseyville, IL, born on November12, 1935 in Peoria, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Dr. Phillip Shanahan was a Medical Doctor of 54 years. His office was in Creve Coeur, MO. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eleanor, nee Micetich, Shanahan; three brothers; three sisters and friend, Allen Gibson. Surviving are his niece and nephews, Christina Gresham of Tampa, FL, Mark (Debbie) Shanahan of Peoria, IL and Erin (Judy) Shanahan of Peoria, IL; numerous great nieces and nephews; a great great-nephew; friends Richard (Jill) Gibson and Miles Gibson. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Dr. Shanahan's wishes were to be cremated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019