ALLEN- Phillip W. Allen, Jr., age 43, born on December 1, 1976 at Ft. Dix, NJ, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A private family funeral service will be held at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



