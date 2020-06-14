Phyllis Bennett Phyllis R. Bennett, nee, McPherson, age 80, of O'Fallon, IL, born on January 2, 1940 in Tompkinsville, KY died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Phyllis worked at the commissary at Scott Air Force Base for 20 years and was a member of Church of Christ. She loved quilting and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Bennett; her parents, Ed and Pearl McPherson, nee Harlan; and her siblings, Rex, Royce, Roger, Reed, Rachel, Mary Ruth, Robbie Dane, Delmaree and Ruby. Phyllis is survived by her children, Rebecca Bennett of Fairview Heights, IL, Wendy Rogers of O'Fallon, IL and Brian Bennett of Belleville, IL; her grandchildren, Brendan (Naomy) Rogers, Brianna Rogers, Mark Bennett, and Kasie Bennett; her great-grandchildren, Daisy Rogers and Jack Rogers; and her brothers, Reggie (Beverly) McPherson and Robert (Jean) McPherson. Phyllis is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Diabetes Association or to National Breast Cancer Foundation. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Joe Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.