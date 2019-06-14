Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Phyllis Blaylock Phyllis F. Blaylock, nee Espaniola, age 91, of Fairview Heights, IL died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence. Phyllis was a member a Caseyville Senior Citizens and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the Fairview Heights Ward. A lifelong resident of Caseyville, IL. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Rayfael Elliott Blaylock; her parents, Bart and Clara, nee Adlau, Espaniola; a son-in-law, Roland Cox; her grandsons, Derrick Blaylock and Cody Cox; hersisters, Rose Sebala-Gomez and Judy Cuales; and her brothers, Ismile Espaniola and Albert Espaniola. Surviving are her children, Elliott (Marquietta) Blaylock of Eminence, MO, Jerry (Debbie) Blaylock of Caseyville, IL and Sharon Cox of Topeka, KS; her grandchildren, Mark (Johnna) Blaylock, John (Laurie) Blaylock, Michele (Chris) Kato, Todd (Jami) Blaylock, Carrie (Kelly) Faughn, Tonya (Jesus) Soto, Tiffany (Chris) Hislope, Jessica (Jennifer) Thompson and Jamie Cox; her 27 great-grandchildren, BJ (Shellie), Joshua (Ashley), Gavin, Payton (Emily), Jared, Allyson, Tayleur, Grant, Ryan, Amber, Stephen, Logan, Karlie, Jacob, Jordan, Josie, Jonathan, Brooke, Ben, Nora Rose, Mateo, Myles, Alex, Javier, Kylie, Noah and Kalia; 7 great great-grandchildren; her bonus children, Richie and Kathy Dudley, Alice and Daryl Denbow and Kelly and William Underwood; her special, special friends, Lacee and Jake Maslanka, Kevin and Angie Eckert and Barbara and Bill Mattatall; and the 'Ohana in California, Hawaii and Las Vegas. The family would like to thank Charles Gardens for the love and care for Phyllis, and to the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the Fairview Heights Ward. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home in care of Phyllis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL with Bishop Ken Musick officiating. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by KASSLY MORTUARY, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 14, 2019
